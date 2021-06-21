Factual Verification of Ritual Abuse at International Conference

A recent conference presented online presentations with factual data and eye witness accounts verifying ritual abuse and mind control (RAMC) events.

Dr. Ellen Lacter, PhD., a well known clinical psychologist, presented information on the production of sadistic child abuse materials on the Internet. She discussed how ritual abuse and mind control victims can begin to heal from these crimes. https://endritualabuse.org/

https://ritualabuse.us/smart/ellen-lacter/

Wendy Hoffman, a well published eyewitness and survivor of ritual abuse and mind control crimes presented on ways victims can rebuild their self esteem and begin to heal in their lives. https://ritualabuse.us/smart/wendy-hoffman/

https://youtu.be/MSdXT2q5Q_4

Neil Brick, an eyewitness and survivor of ritual abuse and mind control crimes, presented scientific evidence, research and specific examples of how mind control, programming and hypnosis can be used to manipulate victims. http://neilbrick.com https://ritualabuse.us/smart/neil-brick/ https://youtu.be/Acni0IFLZHU

Dr. Randy Noblitt, a professor, researcher and clinical psychologist, Annika Lundin and Eileen Aveni presented evidence of institutional child abuse in residential, religious and health care settings. Dr. Noblitt reviewed the data around trauma and ritual abuse allegations.

https://ritualabuse.us/smart/randy-noblitt/ https://ritualabuse.us/ritualabuse/articles/an-empirical-look-at-the-ritual-abuse-controversy-randy-noblitt-phd

https://youtu.be/VA70HL_7ABM

Dr. Sarah Nelson OBE, former advisor to to the Scottish Government and Scottish Parliament, presented evidence of ritual abuse in the Orkney ritual child abuse case in Scotland.

https://ritualabuse.us/smart-conference/2020-conference/dr-sarah-nelson-the-discourse-of-disbelief/

https://youtu.be/h4gn_qxNamg

Olivia presented personal eye witness evidence of severe abuse and ritual abuse crimes and her battle for freedom and justice. https://youtu.be/fZ4Gurs_j_

Elana Christiansen and Eileen Aveni, well trained trauma informed clinicians, presented information on how victims of ritual abuse and mind control crimes can find qualified professional help.

https://survivorship.org/_wp/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/I-Believe-You-by-Eileen-Aveni.pptx

Research Resources

Ritual Abuse Evidence https://survivorship.org/ritual-abuse-evidence/

Child Abuse Wiki - Ritual Abuse http://childabusewiki.org/index.php?title=Ritual_Abuse

Empirical and Forensic Evidence of Ritual Abuse http://endritualabuse.org/empirical-and-forensic-evidence-of-ritual-abuse

Large List of Scientific Ritual Abuse References

http://ritualabuse.us/ritualabuse/studies/satanic-ritual-abuse-evidence-with-information-on-the-mcmartin-preschool-case/

Proof That Ritual Abuse Exists http://ritualabuse.us/ritualabuse/

Hell Minus One – signed verified confessions of satanic ritual abuse – Anne's parents confessed their atrocities – both in writing and verbally.

http://ritualabuse.us/ritualabuse/survivor-stories/hell-minus-one-signed-verified-confessions-of-satanic-ritual-abuse/

SOURCE Survivorship Ritual Abuse and Mind Control Conference

