Faema E61 Turns 60: All The Initiatives Planned to Celebrate the Espresso-Style Icon

Faema E61 , an iconic machine, inspired by the first total solar eclipse back in 1961 – its very name stands for it – radically changed the history of espresso machines, thus contributing to creating modern bars as we know them. The Faema E61 rode this wave of revival and revolution and became an undisputed style icon over time, a "continuous delivery" machine.

In honour of its 60th anniversary, Faema created a new special edition collectable panel dedicated to coffee lovers and machine owners. This distinctive red colour of the backlit panel makes this ageless machine a real dream product and a furnishing element, that can perfectly fit minimalist styles and geometries. A revolutionary machine, where steel, design and technology coexist in harmony for a timeless success.

"Today, we are celebrating our Faema E61, a product that has become an icon of quality bar-served espresso over the years. Its 60th anniversary gives us the opportunity to rediscover our past in order to look to the future with determination and interest for new habits – says Enrico Bracesco, Gruppo Cimbali's Chief Commercial Officer. We are thrilled to announce a series of event and merchandising items created for our Faema community and lovers of the iconic Faema E61, icon of technology and design"

Here all the initiatives planned to celebrate the 60 years of E61.

To strengthen brand values and a sense of belonging for coffee lovers, Faema has planned several projects:

A " Faema " Special Edition Panel will be ongoing from July until the end of 2021. Those who will buy a new Faema E61 (1-2-3 group) will receive it with an additional accessory: a " Faema E61" Special Edition panel to celebrate the iconic machine's 60th anniversary. Those who already own one, will have the opportunity to buy the Faema Special Edition Panel + cycling-inspired Limited-Edition Merchandising set.

An Instagram Photography contest engaging the digital Coffee Lovers' community and E61 owners. All pictures received will be posted on a special ad hoc website created for the occasion. The first 10 winners will receive a cycling-inspired Limited-Edition Merchandising set.

A special exhibition at the MUMAC starting from the special opening of the museum on Sunday 26th, September dedicated to E61. Featuring the new machine with special anniversary panel together with some important machines of the past, among which a E61 Limited Edition made in 2015 for the 70th Faema anniversary.

The first Limited-Edition Cycling Merchandising Set: t-shirts, socks and caps with logo for all bike lovers.

: t-shirts, socks and caps with logo for all bike lovers. A partnership with Basso Bikes and the introduction of Faema -branded bikes which will be exhibited in the Company's Flagship Store in Milan and in the MUMAC (Gruppo Cimbali's Corporate Museum), also available on Faema 's e-shop starting from this autumn. One of these bikes presented at the HostMilano Fair in October, will be part of an auction which proceeds will be granted to the association World Bicycle Relief, in support of rural communities all over the world, providing access to schooling, healthcare and work.

