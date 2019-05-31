FAF ALERT: Hagens Berman Alerts First American Financial (FAF) Shareholders to Investigation, Encourages Long-Term Shareholders to Contact the Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys, alerts investors in First American Financial Corp. (NYSE: FAF) to the firm's investigation into possible personal data breaches.

If you are a long-term shareholder of First American Financial and wish to learn more about the firm's investigation contact Hagens Berman:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/FAF

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm's investigation, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

FAF@hbsslaw.com.

On May 28, 2019, Bloomberg reported that a security flaw at First American Financial may have allowed unauthorized access to more than 885 million records related to mortgage deals going back to 2003.

"We're focused on whether the reported security flaw has in fact led to data breaches and, if so, whether First American suffered damages," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding First American Financial should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email FAF@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a nationwide law firm that represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw .

Contact:

Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

Related Links

https://www.hbsslaw.com

