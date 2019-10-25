Fagerhult, Interim Report January-September 2019

HABO, Sweden, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The third quarter:

Order intake was MSEK 2,038 (1,441), which is an overall increase of 41.4% adjusted to -3.3% for acquisitions of MSEK 619.8 and currency effects of MSEK 24.9

Net sales were MSEK 2,066 (1,441), which is an overall increase of 43.4% adjusted to -1.6% for acquisitions of MSEK 614.6 and currency effects of MSEK 34.2

Operating profit was MSEK 255.1 (195.0) representing a 30.8% increase with an operating margin of 12.3 (13.5)%

Earnings after tax were MSEK 181.1 (135.0), an increase of 34.1%

Earnings per share were SEK 1.02 (1.18)

(1.18) Cash flow from operating activities was MSEK 400.4 (181.7)

Comments from CEO Bodil Sonesson:

It is pleasing to see that the performance of the Group is improving.

I am satisfied to see that the performance improvement programme starts to bring results. However, in some businesses there is still more to do as the results are slow to come.

The involvement of our Italian colleagues continues to increase, the networks and relationships continue to build in a positive way.

Organic growth remains the key focus for all workstreams, in the short and long term.

The strategic review and alignment process continues, with the objective to build an even stronger Fagerhult Group.

Disclosures may be submitted by

Bodil Sonesson

CEO

mobile: +46-72223-7602

e-mail: bodil.sonesson@fagerhult.se

Michael Wood

CFO

mobile: +46-73-087-46-47

e-mail: michael.wood@fagerhult.se

This information is inside information that AB Fagerhult (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and information that AB Fagerhult (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 09.15 CET on October 25, 2019.

