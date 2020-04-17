Fagerhult's Board of Directors Withdraws its Current Dividend Proposal and Announces New Date for the Annual General Meeting

HABO, Sweden, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Dividend proposal

Due to the current uncertainties arising from the Covid-19 pandemic, the Board of Directors of AB Fagerhult (publ) ("Fagerhult" or the "Company") has decided to withdraw the current dividend proposal of SEK 1.50 communicated in the fourth quarter 2019 report and in the Annual Report 2019. The Board proposes that the Annual General Meeting resolve that no dividend will be paid.

Fagerhult has a solid balance sheet and, as earlier announced, prompt actions have been implemented across the group to mitigate future financial impact from the Covid-19-pandemic. However, in the view of the increased economic uncertainty and as a precautionary measure the Board believes that it is justified to withdraw its dividend proposal.

When the market has stabilized and the situation becomes clearer, it is the Board's intention to re-evaluate the situation and possibly, if deemed by the Board to be justified, call for an Extraordinary General Meeting and to such meeting propose a dividend for the financial year 2019.

This proposal for decision does not change Fagerhult's dividend policy.

New date for AGM

As previously communicated Fagerhult's Annual General Meeting has been postponed and the new date decided by the Board is 23 June 2020, at 1 pm. The Company will take a number of precautionary measures in connection with the Annual General Meeting in consideration of the health and safety of our shareholders, employees and other stakeholders. The Board will issue its notice to the Annual General Meeting latest four weeks prior to 23 June 2020.

Financial calendar dates

The date for Fagerhult's release of its Q1 report has been changed to 24 April 2020. The dates for release of the Q2 and Q3 reports are unchanged, at 12 August 2020 and 23 October 2020 respectively.

This information is information that AB Fagerhult is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 17:05 CET on April 17th 2020.

