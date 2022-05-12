Fagron Sterile Services US Launches RFID enabled products to support patient safety and hospital inventory management; joins Kit Check at the First Annual Medication Intelligence Summit

Virtual summit will bring together healthcare executives, experts, and pharmacists to discuss hospital pharmacy operation trends and more.

WICHITA, Kan., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fagron Sterile Services US (FSS), a leader in 503B outsourcing and part of Fagron, the global leader in pharmaceutical compounding, today announced the commercial availability of select presentations of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) enabled ready-to-administer operating room syringes.

"We look forward to delivering the additional value that RFID-tagged syringes provide to our customers, for medication safety and medication management. This portfolio highlights FSS's focus on customer needs and our continued innovation," said Jason McGuire, Vice President of Operations, Fagron North America.

Visit fagronsterile.com/kit-check to request a free consultation and the latest in product availability.

FSS will join Kit Check, the industry leader in Medication Intelligence™ solutions for hospitals, at the first annual Medication Intelligence Summit from June 6-8, 2022. The virtual event will bring together pharmaceutical experts from across the industry to discuss topics across three important tracks: inventory management, drug diversion monitoring, and pharmacy purchasing.

This summit will feature thought-provoking discussions on issues such as medication tracking gaps, pharmacy purchasing trends, drug shortages, and drug diversion, as well as informative continuing education (CE) webinars certified through the Michigan Pharmacists Association.

"Following our recent FSS facility expansion announcement, partnering with Kit Check to support patient safety and medication management is yet another exciting example of our commitment to producing reliable, high-quality medication solutions for our customers and the patients they serve." Andrew Pulido, President, Fagron North America.

Building on key collaborations between organizations such as Fagron and Kit Check, the summit promises to elevate industry leaders' knowledge about drug and pharmacy trends in order to address industry pain points and curb drug diversion.

"By hosting this Summit annually and bringing together featured healthcare leaders from diverse clinical backgrounds and experiences, we can facilitate delivering strategies and technologies to address the industry's most pressing issues on a wide-ranging scale," said Kevin MacDonald, co-founder and CEO of Kit Check.

The virtual summit will be hosted via Zoom and available on Kit Check's Medication Intelligence Center webpage once it has concluded. For more information or to register for the summit, visit Kit Check's event page here.

About Fagron Sterile Services US

Fagron is a global group of innovative pharmaceutical companies focused on creating the future of personalizing medicine. As the world's leading pharmaceutical compounding company, Fagron combines local expertise with global innovation. Fagron North America is fully integrated with facilities specializing in 503A Compounding, 503B Outsourcing and providing pharmacists with raw ingredients, supplies, education, and technical support. Fagron Sterile Services US (FSS) offers exceptional service to health systems, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and physician offices in need of reliable 503B Outsourcing for critical care, labor and delivery, pain management, ophthalmlics (including Avastin®), and other specialty medications like sterile topical LET gel. Learn more at fagronsterile.com.

About Kit Check

Kit Check® is the leading provider of automated medication tracking and diversion detection solutions for hospital pharmacies in the U.S., bringing visibility, simplicity, and predictability to the complex world of medication supply management. Our groundbreaking Medication Intelligence™ solutions provide item-level visibility, workflow simplicity, and actionable analytics, empowering stakeholders to deliver the right medicine to the right patient at the right time, every time. To date, our more than 800 U.S. and Canadian hospital partners have adopted Kit Check solutions to solve the most challenging of healthcare problems. Kit Check Solutions help providers save time, manage inventory, prevent diversion at their facilities, save money on medication spend, and ensure patient safety. More information about Kit Check and our software solutions can be found at kitcheck.com.

SOURCE Fagron Sterile Services US