Failure Analysis Market Worth $5.9 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Failure Analysis Market by Equipment (Optical Microscope, SEM, TEM, FIB, Scanning Probe Microscope, Dual Beam), Technology (SIMS, EDX, CMP, FIB, BIM, RIE), Application, & Geography - Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Failure Analysis Market is estimated to be valued at USD 3.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2020 to 2025. A few key factors driving the growth of this market include imposition of safety rules & regulations by governments and international bodies, rise in demand for failure analysis from the electronics & semiconductor industry, technological advancements in microscopes, and rising focus on nanotechnology and regenerative medicine.

Optical microscope expected to hold the largest share of failure analysis market during the forecast period

Optical microscope expected to hold the largest share of failure analysis market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing applications of digital and confocal microscopes in materials science and semiconductor & life science industries, and the increased focus on developing advanced digital microscopes. Optical microscopes are widely used in electronics and semiconductor applications for the investigation of damaged components in an electronic circuit.

Failure analysis market for material science application expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The failure analysis market for material science application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the high adoption of failure analysis equipment for material science applications. Microscopes are used for the structural and chemical analysis of materials, including polymers, metals, alloys, ceramics, and biomaterials. Optical microscopy and scanning electron microscope (SEM) are standard techniques in mineralogical and structural investigations of geological and archaeological samples.

North America is expected to account for largest share of failure analysis market during the forecast period

North America is expected to account for largest share of failure analysis market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to wide availability of advanced microscopy systems offered by market leaders, high and growing focus on nanotechnology, and presence of top players of the failure analysis market in North America.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan), Carl Zeiss (Germany), JOEL, Ltd. (Japan), TESCAN OSRAY HOLDING (Czech Republic), Bruker (US), Semilab (Hungary), A&D Company, Ltd. (Japan), HORIBA, Ltd. (Japan), Leica Microsystems GmbH (Germany), Veeco Instruments (US), Oxford Instruments (UK), and Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg) are among a few major players in the failure analysis market.

