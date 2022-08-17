Failure Analysis Test Equipment Market Size to Grow by USD 2.01 billion, Increasing Importance of Failure Analysis in Industries and Research Institutions to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

Market Driver: The increasing importance of failure analysis in industries and research institutions is driving the growth of the market. A failed product is subjected to microscopic examination to find out the cause of failure. The use of failure analysis techniques helps in the preparation of a standard operating procedure to prevent failure. Hence, failure analysis test equipment is increasingly important in industrial and research applications. This will drive the failure analysis test equipment market growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The failure analysis test equipment market report is segmented by product (focused ion beam, dual beam system, and electron microscope) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America). North America will be the leading region with 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is a key country in the failure analysis test equipment market in North America.

Vendor Landscape

The failure analysis test equipment market is concentrated. Vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market is not very competitive, as most of the vendors cater to the needs of niche end-user segments and a few vendors offer products for most of the addressable markets. There are only a few vendors in the market owing to the extensive capital investments required and the long gestation period involved in the development of new products. These conditions act as potential barriers and keep the threat of new entrants low in the global failure analysis test equipment market. Thus, the probability of new vendors entering the market is low.

Some Companies Mentioned

A and D Co. Ltd.

Advantest Corp.

Carl Zeiss AG

Hitachi Ltd.

Intertek Group Plc

IXRF Inc.

JEOL Ltd.

Tescan Orsay Holding AS

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

TUV SUD AG

Failure Analysis Test Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.4% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.01 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 8.58 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled A and D Co. Ltd., Advantest Corp., Carl Zeiss AG, Hitachi Ltd., Intertek Group Plc, IXRF Inc., JEOL Ltd., Tescan Orsay Holding AS, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and TUV SUD AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

