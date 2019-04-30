FAIR Applauds Presidential Memorandum to End Asylum Abuse

WASHINGTON, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement was issued by Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), regarding President Trump's memorandum to overhaul the nation's asylum system:

"Given continued Congressional inaction and ineptitude, FAIR applauds President Trump's use of executive and inherent authority to restore integrity to our asylum system. The jet engine driving the current border crisis is the use of fraudulent or meritless asylum claims to gain entry into the country. A proper deterrence must be restored.

"Barring asylum seekers from obtaining work authorization, introducing application fees, and quickening the adjudication process will create a more efficient asylum system and ensures that migrants who do not qualify for protection will be promptly removed.

"While the memorandum is a step in the right direction, it is not an official change in asylum policy. The President is simply directing the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to promulgate specific regulations and prioritize resources. Therefore, Attorney General William Barr and acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan must move swiftly to implement the president's desired reforms and be prepared to fight the inevitable legal challenges from open borders groups. There is no more time for foot-dragging at the agency level – the President's will is crystal clear."

Much more remains to be done to thoroughly stop the asylum abuse which is fueling the border crisis. For a full list of the broader reforms that Congress can and must enact, see FAIR's issue brief, How Can Congress Address the Current Border Crisis.

