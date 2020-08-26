FAIR Applauds RNC Resolution Condemning the 'Godfather of Cancel Culture': The Southern Poverty Law Center

WASHINGTON, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement was issued by Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), in response to the Republican National Committee's resolution condemning the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC):

"The Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) applauds the Republican National Committee (RNC) for its public condemnation of the noxious Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC). The SPLC is the godfather of the malicious and anti-democratic 'cancel culture' that seeks to silence the political views of the majority of Americans.

"FAIR, which advocates mainstream immigration policy views that are shared by most Americans, was one of the earliest targets of the SPLC's smear campaign. But the SPLC and likeminded radical leftist organizations did not stop there. Aided by an increasingly politicized media that routinely ignores its own investigations revealing the scurrilous behavior of the SPLC, the organization has waged a relentless effort to brand legitimate political views as 'hate.' In recent months the toxic political culture that originated in the lavish headquarters of the SPLC has even targeted organizations and journalists deemed not to be 'woke' enough.

"Cancel culture is a cancer on our democracy. It seeks to suppress legitimate political speech and political dissent. The SPLC (which lamely refuses to apply the 'hate' label to violent far-left groups like Antifa) is the originator of this malignant culture, and the organization must be exposed and condemned – and not just by the RNC. Protecting free speech and the expression of legitimate political views, and condemning bullies like the SPLC, should not be a partisan issue.

"The culture of intimidation promoted by the SPLC for political and financial gain endangers all of Americans – Republicans, Democrats, and Independents – and FAIR calls upon other responsible leaders to add their voices (while they still have them) to the condemnation of an organization that has done more to poison the political atmosphere than just about any other."

(A comprehensive analysis of the SPLC's tactics and objective, including a list of journalistic investigations into the organization can be found here .)

Contact: Matthew Tragesser, 202-328-7004 or [email protected]

