FAIR: Biden Administration Issues Rule to Rubber-Stamp Frivolous Asylum Claims

WASHINGTON, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement was issued by Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), in response to the issuance of a joint interim final rule explicitly designed to speed up the processing of frivolous asylum seekers at our southern border:

"Today's joint interim final rule effectively allows asylum officers to rubber-stamp frivolous asylum claims. These changes are a thinly-veiled attempt to normalize the high number of illegal aliens surging across our southern border and mask the increased surge that the Biden administration anticipates will occur in response to the ending of Title 42.

"The rule – like nearly every Biden administration policy change – does nothing to discourage illegal immigration, nor does it eliminate any incentive to make a fraudulent credible fear claim. Rather, the rule will simplify and weaken the credible fear review process and will result in a higher rate of aliens without adequate claims being granted asylum or receiving protection from removal. This will encourage more illegal immigration and fraudulent asylum claims, which is the Biden administration's end goal.

"FAIR condemns the Biden administration's plan to allow asylum officers to rubber-stamp asylum applications and unlawfully release inadmissible aliens into the country. This rule is sure to exacerbate the border crisis at a time when an even worse one is on the horizon due to the inevitable termination of Title 42. We urge the Biden administration to withdraw this rule, and instead pursue reforms that will discourage illegal immigration into the United States, remove incentives to submit fraudulent or frivolous asylum claims, and restore order on the U.S.-Mexico border."

