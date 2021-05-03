FAIR: Biden's One Sensible Impulse Thwarted by His Open Borders Overlords

WASHINGTON, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Less than three weeks ago, President Joe Biden announced that he would maintain the 15,000 cap on resettlement of refugees due to exigent circumstances that include a global pandemic and its economic effects on American workers. Within hours of that announcement, President Biden beat a hasty retreat from his position in the face of pressure from radical open borders advocates on the far left fringe of his political coalition. Today, he more than quadrupled the refugee resettlement cap to 62,500 for this year.

"What we are witnessing is the incredible folding president," commented Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR). "Since Day One of this administration, we have seen President Biden capitulate to demand after demand of open-borders radicals, leading to an unprecedented surge of illegal migration and a growing humanitarian crisis. Now with resources spread thin by his border policies, and state and local governments straining to cope with the needs of hundreds of thousands of migrants pouring across the border, the president is deepening the crisis with a massive increase in the refugee cap."

Media reports indicate that today's decision was made after the administration conferred with "stakeholders" in this policy. "As with every other immigration-related decision made since taking office, today's White House announcement absolutely ignores the fact that the American people are the primary stakeholders, and that their interests and security are undermined by a massive increase in refugee admissions even as our borders remain out of control," Stein continued.

"With each passing day, and each immigration policy move that is made, it is clear that a radical fringe, dedicated to eliminating all limits on migration and all enforcement of our laws is in control of our immigration policies, to the detriment of the health, security, and interests of the American people," concluded Stein.

Contact:

Ira Mehlman

213.700.0407

SOURCE Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR)