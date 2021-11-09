Fair Fund to Compensate Certain Investors in Mylan N.V. Common Stock

Who is Eligible to Participate? Any person or entity that purchased Mylan common stock on a U.S. exchange during the period from March 2, 2015 through September 1, 2016 is eligible for compensation from the Mylan Fair Fund subject to certain other eligibility limitations described in the Plan.

Eligible Security

Mylan Common Stock – (MYL) CUSIP: N59465109

Determination of Eligible Losses

The amount of compensation will be determined in accordance with the Plan and will vary based on the dates of transactions in Mylan common stock, the number of shares purchased and/or sold, and the total dollar value of eligible claims submitted to Mylan Fair Fund.

How to Apply?

You must submit a completed claim form and supporting documentation on or before the claims deadline. The easiest way to participate is to file a claim online through the Mylan Fair Fund website: mylanfairfund.com. If you are not able to utilize the online filing, you may download a copy of the claim form from the website and mail the completed claim form to the Mylan Fair Fund at the address shown below. You may also ask the Distribution Agent to mail you a claim form by calling us toll free at (800) 678-0888, or by sending an email request to [email protected].

Claim Filing Deadline

Claim forms must be postmarked no later than midnight on March 9, 2022.

APPLY NOW!

Mylan Fair Fund, P.O. Box 6709, Syracuse, NY 13217-6709.

Toll free number: (800) 678-0888.

SOURCE RCB Fund Services

Related Links

https://www.breedenco.com

