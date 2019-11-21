FAIR Health Wins Six eHealthcare Leadership Awards for 2019

For the second year in a row, FAIR Health received the Mark Gothberg eHealthcare Organizational Commitment Award, the highest honor of the eHealthcare Leadership Awards. The award recognizes industry leadership, innovation and commitment, according to the presenter of the awards, Plain-English Health Care. Entries were evaluated on an organization's overall digital approach and strategy, including web and mobile strategy, marketing, staffing, internal communications and financial commitment. Most important, organizations were judged by their results.

This year's awards to FAIR Health also included two for Best Overall Internet Site: a silver award for fairhealthconsumer.org and a platinum award for fairhealthconsumidor.org. FAIR Health Consumer (in English) and FAIR Health Consumidor (in Spanish) are FAIR Health's free websites for consumers, offering accurate medical and dental cost estimates and educational resources about health insurance. The information on the companion sites is also available via a free English/Spanish mobile app, FH® Cost Lookup/FH® CC Salud. FAIR Health is a national, independent, nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing transparency to healthcare costs and health insurance information.

In addition, FAIR Health Consumidor won a platinum award for Best Site Design. For Best Mobile Website, FAIR Health Consumer won a gold award and FAIR Health Consumidor a platinum award.

A total of 106 judges, experts in healthcare digital marketing, evaluated the entries for the 2019 eHealthcare Leadership Awards.

The healthcare sector has consistently recognized the importance and effectiveness of FAIR Health's consumer resources. In addition to winning eHealthcare Leadership Awards every year from 2012 to the present, FAIR Health has received accolades from the White House, AHRQ, URAC, AppPicker, Employee Benefit News, Kiplinger's Personal Finance and other sources. FAIR Health was named a top resource for patients in Dr. Marty Makary's book The Price We Pay: What Broke American Health Care—and How to Fix It and Elisabeth Rosenthal's book An American Sickness: How Healthcare Became Big Business and How You Can Take It Back.

FAIR Health President Robin Gelburd stated: "It is gratifying to be once again recognized by the healthcare sector for the consumer resources we provide. FAIR Health continues to innovate with respect to its consumer resources in order to help consumers navigate the complexities of the healthcare system."

FAIR Health's consumer engagement and health literacy tools are often private-labeled for organizations that seek to take advantage of these award-winning resources in order to bring transparency to patients or members; FAIR Health's consumer offerings are available to government agencies, health systems, health plans and all stakeholders to broaden opportunities for transparency.

Follow us on Twitter @FAIRHealth



About FAIR Health

FAIR Health is a national, independent nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing transparency to healthcare costs and health insurance information through data products, consumer resources and health systems research support. FAIR Health possesses the nation's largest collection of private healthcare claims data, which includes over 29 billion claim records contributed by payors and administrators who insure or process claims for private insurance plans covering more than 150 million individuals. FAIR Health licenses its privately billed data and data products—including benchmark modules, data visualizations, custom analytics and market indices—to commercial insurers and self-insurers, employers, providers, hospitals and healthcare systems, government agencies, researchers and others. Certified by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) as a national Qualified Entity, FAIR Health also receives data representing the experience of all individuals enrolled in traditional Medicare Parts A, B and D; FAIR Health houses data on Medicare Advantage enrollees in its private claims data repository. FAIR Health can produce insightful analytic reports and data products based on combined Medicare and commercial claims data for government, providers, payors and other authorized users. FAIR Health's systems for processing and storing protected health information have earned HITRUST CSF certification and achieved AICPA SOC 2 compliance by meeting the rigorous data security requirements of these standards. As a testament to the reliability and objectivity of FAIR Health data, the data have been incorporated in statutes and regulations around the country and designated as the official, neutral data source for a variety of state health programs, including workers' compensation and personal injury protection (PIP) programs. FAIR Health data serve as an official reference point in support of certain state balance billing laws that protect consumers against bills for surprise out-of-network and emergency services. FAIR Health also uses its database to power a free consumer website available in English and Spanish and an English/Spanish mobile app, which enable consumers to estimate and plan for their healthcare expenditures and offer a rich educational platform on health insurance. The website has been honored by the White House Summit on Smart Disclosure, the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), URAC, the eHealthcare Leadership Awards, appPicker, Employee Benefit News and Kiplinger's Personal Finance. FAIR Health also is named a top resource for patients in Dr. Marty Makary's book The Price We Pay: What Broke American Health Care—and How to Fix It and Elisabeth Rosenthal's book An American Sickness: How Healthcare Became Big Business and How You Can Take It Back. For more information on FAIR Health, visit fairhealth.org.

Contact:

Dean Sicoli

Executive Director of Communications and Government Relations

FAIR Health

646-664-1645

dsicoli@fairhealth.org

SOURCE FAIR Health

Related Links

http://www.fairhealth.org

