Fair Launches in Chicago to Give Drivers a More Flexible Car Option

With Fair, you sign up for a car on your phone, drive it as long you want, and turn it in when you want with no termination penalty. Customers can drive the vehicle of their choice for a monthly fee and without a long-term contract.

Fair provides 24/7 roadside assistance, a limited warranty, and routine maintenance, which means oil and filter changes, tire rotations and multi-point inspections are all covered. Fair also covers title and registration. For an additional fee, customers can also add Fair insurance to keep car-related expenses in one, simple place.

For more information or to shop cars, download the app from the App Store or Play Store, or visit www.fair.com. For $250 off your start payment, use the code DRIVETHECHI until September 30, 2018 (not valid for Fair Rideshare program vehicles).

Fair is the car company for people who want to avoid loans and long-term contracts when shopping for a car. The company launched in 2017 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, Calif.

