Fair Named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2019

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vehicle-subscription provider

today announced it has been named one of Inc. magazine's Best Workplaces for 2019. This year's survey of various metrics of company culture and employee engagement is Inc.'s fourth annual ranking of private companies.

To compile its list of Best Workplaces for 2019, Inc. conducted data from nearly 2,000 submissions to create a comprehensive measurement of private American companies on a variety of metrics, including employee engagement, employee benefits and quality of company culture. The goal was to identify companies that are the best-of-the-best at creating a supportive and engaging workplace where employees can thrive. Fair has been named to the list of 346 finalists.

To identify its Best Workplaces, Inc. required each nominated company to complete an employee survey, conducted by Omaha's Quantum Workplace, on a variety of topics such as employees' confidence in their company's future, management effectiveness, employee perks, and employees' level of trust in their company. After gathering, analyzing and auditing the data, Inc. ranked all the employers based on a composite score of the survey results. According to the 2019 Best Workplace employee surveys, 74.2 percent of employees surveyed were engaged by their work—up from 72.1 percent the year before.

Companies that scored the highest in employee engagement tended to make the strongest efforts to put the human elements of work at the center of their company culture – especially diversity, employee recognition, and performance management. Attracting and retaining top talent in today's competitive labor market requires a more holistic and human-centered approach.

The full report will be available in the June 2019 issue of Inc., which hits newsstands on May 28, and as part of a prominent feature article on Inc.com.

"All of us at Fair are delighted and excited to be honored by Inc. magazine as one of the Best Workplaces of 2019," said Scott Painter, Founder and CEO of Fair. "Here at Fair, our mission is to change the way people get access to cars by treating people fairly in all aspects of the process. We have worked to create a company culture that reflects that same core principle of fairness, and want everyone on the team to feel seen and heard and know that their contributions are making a difference."

To participate in the Best Workplaces 2019 survey, companies were required to have a minimum of 10 employees and be U.S.-based, privately held and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies.

Inc. and Quantum identified a few common themes in what makes a great workplace. Among the Best Workplaces 2019 finalists:

99 percent provide health insurance—and some cover the cost.

49 percent allow employees to bring pets to work.

65 percent take employees to offsite retreats to relax and recharge.

16 percent offer paid sabbaticals to reward length of service.

"With today's tight labor market, building a great corporate culture is more important than ever," says Inc. magazine editor in chief James Ledbetter. "The companies on Inc.'s Best Workplaces list are setting an example that the whole country can learn from."

About Fair

Fair offers a new way to get a car that responds to consumer demand for more freedom. Fair gives customers the flexibility to drive the car they want for as long as they want and lets them walk away any time, eliminating the long-term commitment of traditional financing or leasing. Fair allows you to select your car, miles and view your payments—all in a mobile and paperless end-to-end experience that's simple, transparent and affordable. Fair is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. For more information, please visit www.fair.com and follow them on their social channels at @fairtheapp .

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of Advertising Age's "A-List" in January 2015, and a National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012, Inc. has a monthly audience reach that's grown from two million in 2010 to more than 20 million today. For more information, visit Inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

SOURCE Fair

Related Links

https://www.fair.com/

