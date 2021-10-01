FAIR: New ICE Enforcement Priorities Endanger Public Safety

WASHINGTON, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement was issued by Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), regarding the release of new immigration enforcement priorities from the Secretary of Homeland Security:

"Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has once again eschewed the very mission of his agency by issuing new enforcement priorities that protect nearly every illegal alien in the United States. In the midst of a raging border crisis and a seemingly never-ending pandemic, the Biden administration is embracing lawbreaking at the expense of the American people. When will this stop?

"Under the new guidance, almost every illegal alien in the country is shielded from deportation. Secretary Mayorkas explicitly says that being here illegally 'should not alone be the basis' for immigration authorities to arrest or deport someone. He also specifically protects large classes of illegal aliens from deportation, including farmworkers, the mentally ill, and those who have maintained a 'lengthy presence' in the United States. He claims, strangely, that 'there are individuals in our country who have been here for generations and contributed to our country's well-being, including those who have been on the frontline in the battle against COVID,' etc. Firstly, illegal status does not pass generationally like Corruption of Blood or something. Children born here are U.S. Citizens. So 'generations' have not been here in illegal status.

"Even worse, many criminal aliens are protected, including those who have committed domestic violence. Since the Biden administration cannot abolish the agency itself, Secretary Mayorkas is dead set on destroying it from within.

"But here is the biggest problem – Secretary Mayorkas is potentially allowing millions of people to gain temporary status through TPS, expansive parole, and other innovative emergent or humanitarian powers as aliens cross our borders at alarming rates. Simultaneously, he is telling the American people that, eventually, unsuccessful asylum seekers will be removed, which is clearly a lie. At the same time, he is joining President Biden and Democrats on Capitol Hill in calling for the largest amnesty in American history. Combined, he is sending a clear signal that immigration is effectively unlimited, save a relative handful that are removed for severe criminal or terror-related convictions. No wonder caravans and smugglers are having a great opportunity for riches in human smuggling. Is Mayorkas really this clueless?

"The administration's move to severely limit immigration enforcement is another in a long line of decisions that worsen – not fix – historic levels of illegal immigration into our country. The Department of Homeland Security exists to defend our borders, enforce existing immigration laws, and preserve our sovereignty. Once again, the Biden administration chose to undermine immigration enforcement for motives that are increasingly suspect. It is unconscionable, and could not come at a worse time for our fragile nation."



