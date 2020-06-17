FAIR: New Zogby Poll of Likely Ohio Voters Reveals Broad Support for Reduced Immigration During COVID-19 Crisis

WASHINGTON, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A statewide poll of likely Ohio voters finds broad voter support for reductions in immigration in the face of massive layoffs resulting from the COVID-19 crisis. The polling was conducted on behalf of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) by the national opinion research firm, Zogby Analytics, on June 10 and 11.

The poll indicates that Ohio voters support reductions in the admission of new immigrants and guest workers in the face of the ongoing public health and economic crises gripping the nation. Ohio voters are also significantly more likely to prioritize the need for immigration and border enforcement over programs to legalize millions of illegal aliens.

Among the key findings of the Ohio opinion poll:

By about margins of 2 to 1 (58% to 29%), Ohio voters support "reductions in immigration and guest workers admissions" during the crisis.

voters support "reductions in immigration and guest workers admissions" during the crisis. By a 53% to 32% margin, Ohio voters believe that "Limiting admission of new immigrants and guest workers will improve the chances of laid-off American workers being rehired."

voters believe that "Limiting admission of new immigrants and guest workers will improve the chances of laid-off American workers being rehired." 80% of voters in Ohio believe that it is prudent to "slow the admission of foreign nationals until we can provide thorough health screen to everyone entering the country." Only 11% disagree.

believe that it is prudent to "slow the admission of foreign nationals until we can provide thorough health screen to everyone entering the country." Only 11% disagree. By a 60% to 40% majority, Ohio voters said they would prioritize reducing overall immigration, strengthening immigration enforcement and border security, and removing illegal aliens from the country, over increasing immigration, granting amnesty to illegal aliens, or decriminalizing illegal immigration.

"The polling shows clear public support in Ohio for many of the immigration policy steps that the Trump administration has taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the resulting economic and unemployment crisis. Voters in this key state agree that reductions in the admission of new immigrants and foreign workers are a prudent response to a crisis that has resulted in some 40 million Americans losing their jobs, and there is broad support for additional measures to be taken by the White House," commented Dan Stein, president of FAIR.

"The polling numbers send a clear message to Senators Portman and Brown, and members of Ohio's congressional delegation, that jobs and economic security are always critical issues in presidential and congressional elections. Senator Portman supports President Trump's vision to strengthen our borders against illegal immigration, but now has the opportunity to stand with the American worker against corporate interests demanding an increase in guest worker visas. Senator Brown, despite his union background, still refuses to condemn the effect that guest workers have on American workers of different skill and education levels.

"While voters certainly understand the extraordinary circumstances that have led to massive unemployment, they will also expect that the president and their federal representatives will take all reasonable steps to minimize the damage done to American workers, and expedite recovery for those who have lost jobs. This poll makes it clear that Ohio voters understand and support the need to reduce the flow of people entering the country who will compete for jobs during this crisis and once the economy fully reopens," Stein concluded.

The poll of 805 likely voters has a +/-3.5 percent margin of error.

ABOUT FAIR

Founded in 1979, FAIR is the country's largest immigration reform group. With over 2 million members and supporters nationwide, FAIR fights for immigration policies that serve national interests, not special interests. FAIR believes that immigration reform must enhance national security, improve the economy, protect jobs, preserve our environment, and establish a rule of law that is recognized and enforced.

