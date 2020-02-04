FAIR: President Trump Touts Regaining Control of the Border, Calls for Merit-Based Immigration System

WASHINGTON, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement was issued by Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) in response to President Trump's remarks regarding immigration in the State of the Union Address:

"Over the past nine months, President Trump demonstrated that chaotic borders and rampant abuse of our humanitarian policies do not amount to an uncontrollable phenomenon that the American people must simply learn to accept. In his State of the Union Address this evening, the president rightfully noted the significant success his administration has achieved in reasserting some measure of control along our southern border through the exercise of executive authority. It is now up to Congress to carry out its responsibility to ensure long-lasting solutions to illegal immigration, including funding a border wall, and to close gaping loopholes that have led to large-scale asylum abuse.

"The presence of Jody Jones in the House chamber, whose brother was murdered by an illegal alien, was a poignant reminder to Congress, state and local officials, and the American people of the devastating human cost of so-called sanctuary policies. These policies protect law-breakers, including violent criminals, from being removed from our country, resulting in needless tragedies. Sadly, stories like Mr. Jones' are far too common. More than half of all Americans live in such jurisdictions and it is up to Congress to work with the president to end these policies.

"The president once again called for replacing an outdated, family-based immigration system with one that is merit-based and serves the national interest. Doing so would modernize our overall approach to legal immigration and ensure that those who are selected to immigrate here have the skills and talents they will need to succeed in today's America. However, it is essential that any legislation he sends to Congress to do so does not include any form of amnesty, an overall numerical increase, or controversial guest worker provisions that would increase the number of workers competing toe to toe against Americans.

"Throughout his address, the president emphasized a 'blue-collar boom' happening right now. As FAIR has consistently noted, the only way to truly protect blue-collar American workers and sustain this 'boom' is through an E-Verify mandate to ensure that they do not lose jobs or wage increases due to unscrupulous employers who hire illegal aliens."

Contact: Matthew Tragesser, 202-328-7004

ABOUT FAIR

Founded in 1979, FAIR is the country's largest immigration reform group. With over 2 million members and supporters nationwide, FAIR fights for immigration policies that serve national interests, not special interests. FAIR believes that immigration reform must enhance national security, improve the economy, protect jobs, preserve our environment, and establish a rule of law that is recognized and enforced.

SOURCE Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR)

Related Links

http://www.fairus.org

