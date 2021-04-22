FAIR: Preventing Deadly Diseases from Entering the Country Should Be a No-Brainer

WASHINGTON, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the COVID pandemic that has claimed more than half a million American lives and wreaked havoc on our economy, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), last December, issued a final rule, known as the Security Bars rule, that establishes a "statutory bar to eligibility for asylum and withholding of removal" in the face of "certain emergency public health concerns," such as global pandemics. Implementation of that rule was delayed by the incoming Biden administration – a delay the administration now intends to extend through the rest of 2021.

The Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) has submitted public comments opposing further delay of the Security Bars rule finalized by DHS late last year. FAIR "believes the rule will significantly mitigate the risk of another deadly communicable disease being brought to the United States, or being further spread within the country, by the entry of aliens from countries where the disease is prevalent," state the comments submitted today.

"If the past 14 months have taught us anything, it is that the United States must respond quickly and nimbly in the face of threats posed by pandemics. Virtually every nation on Earth has taken steps to bar entry of people with the intent of safeguarding public health. The United States has a legal right and a moral obligation to do the same," said Dan Stein, president of FAIR.

"The ability to bar entry of people, particularly those attempting to cross our borders illegally, should not be a political issue. It is a public health issue, plain and simple, and DHS must have the tools it needs to prevent people – many of whom may have been exposed to COVID or other communicable diseases on their journey to our border – from entering. The American people need this protection now, not in 2022, which is why FAIR is urging the Biden administration not further delay implementation of this important rule," Stein concluded.

