FAIR Reveals Bombshell Amnesty Provision in Government Funding Bill

"If this bill is enacted, expect the largest surge of unaccompanied minors this country has ever seen. If this bill is passed by Congress, President Trump must veto it."--Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR)

The congressional funding bill to keep the federal government operating beyond February 15 includes a classic diversionary tactic. While the House and Senate conferees have everyone focused on the $1.375 billion allocated for construction of a portion of the border wall (sold as a huge concession by the Democrats), the bill contains a perpetual illegal alien amnesty.

Section 224(a) of the bill states that "None of the funds provided by this Act or any other Act…may be used by the Secretary of Homeland Security to place in detention, remove, refer for a decision whether to initiate removal proceedings, or initiate removal proceedings against a sponsor, potential sponsor, or member of a household of a sponsor or potential sponsor of an unaccompanied alien child…"

In simple English, every new unaccompanied minor who arrives at our border will trigger an amnesty for multiple adult illegal aliens who are already in the country. The illegal aliens who will be eligible for protection from removal include not just actual sponsors, but those who might be potential sponsors and every member of their households.

If this bill is enacted, expect the largest surge of unaccompanied minors this country has ever seen. If this bill is passed by Congress, President Trump must veto it. Simply put, in exchange for a mere one-third of his already pared down border wall funding request, this bill will trigger unprecedented border chaos and amnesty for untold numbers of illegal aliens.

