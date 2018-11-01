FAIR Salutes Jeff Sessions for His Unwavering Support for Immigration Control, Years of Public Service to the Nation

WASHINGTON, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement was issued by Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), in response to the announcement that Attorney General Jeff Sessions was stepping down from office.

"Jeff Sessions should be commended for his decades of public service and unwavering support for immigration enforcement and control. During his time as a senator, no one was more committed to curtailing illegal immigration and reforming the legal immigration system than Senator Sessions.

"As the Attorney General of the United States, Sessions ensured that President Trump's campaign promise to use every resource available to fight illegal immigration and secure the borders was kept. He directed U.S. attorneys at the border to prosecute illegal aliens to the fullest extent of the law, while hiring several hundred prosecutors and more than 40 immigration judges to tackle the huge backlog of nearly one million immigration cases.

"Sessions' commitment to immigration reform did not solely focus on the border. He took steps to regain control of the nation's asylum system, which was undermined by a 2008 Obama Administration decision to reduce the threshold of "credible fear," causing an explosion in fraudulent asylum cases and fueling the current catch and release crisis.

"We hope the next attorney general will demonstrate a commitment to the safety of the American people and the security of the American workplace to the same degree demonstrated by Jeff Sessions."

