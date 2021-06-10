Fair Shot Network Launches Platform of Top U.S. Software Developers Sourced from Economically Disadvantaged Counties

PLANO, Texas, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fair Shot Network announced today the launch of its on-demand freelancer network where businesses of all sizes and from all industries can tap into highly qualified American talent for help with all types of software development projects.

Fair Shot Network has built a platform of top talent that is ready to meet any company's requirements and budget by sourcing software developers primarily from areas with high poverty rates (as ranked by the U.S. Census Bureau). Applicants are vigorously vetted through a multi-step screening process and only a small percentage are accepted to ensure that only the top talent is available to work on client projects.

Rick Cantu, Founder and CEO of Fair Shot Network, stated "Our network is comprised of talented yet underestimated Americans who mainly live-in areas where opportunities are scarce. These overlooked individuals are ready to show companies what they can do on all types of challenging projects. By hiring our talent instead of using offshore programmers, companies can support deserving Americans who have made the effort to become exceptional software developers. We have the talent you need, right here in the U.S."

Fair Shot Network features software developers with experience and expertise across a wide array of today's top programming languages, frameworks and technologies. Companies can hire software developers on an hourly, part-time or full-time basis, without minimums or term contracts, to quickly scale their teams and meet deadlines. Most freelancers can start on remote projects within 24-48 hours of being matched with a client. A recruiting option is also available to companies that would like to hire a Fair Shot Network freelancer on a permanent basis.

Mr. Cantu added, "Companies in the U.S. – especially venture capital funded technology startups and small-to-mid-sized businesses - that have been outsourcing projects to offshore software developers in places such as India, Pakistan, Eastern Europe and Latin America primarily due to budgetary reasons will find our freelancers' rates to be very competitive. Our freelancers live mostly in areas where the lower overall cost of living allows hourly rates that are generally on par with those typically paid to offshore software developers. We invite all companies with current or upcoming software development projects to consider giving our diverse American freelancers a fair shot."

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Fair Shot Network operates a freelancer network of top software developers who live primarily in the most economically disadvantaged counties in the U.S. Equity-minded businesses ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies hire our vetted and highly qualified freelancers for a wide range of challenging projects. Learn more at fairshotnetwork.com.

