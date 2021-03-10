FAIR: The Biden Administration Response to the Border Crisis Can Be Summed Up in One Word: PATHETIC

WASHINGTON, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement was issued by Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), regarding the Biden administration's press briefing on its response to the nation's border crisis:

"Today's White House briefing by former Ambassador and current southern border Coordinator Roberta Jacobson highlights how utterly detached from reality the Biden administration is about the worsening crisis at the border.

"In her remarks, Jacobson stated that the administration has 'made significant progress' in dealing with immigration. The only 'significant progress' they've made is creating a humanitarian, security, and health crisis with words and deeds that have sparked the greatest surge of illegal migration in our nation's history.

"Again, we heard Jacobson repeat the administration's line that our borders are not open, even as every action they have taken signals that they are, and caution migrants that 'perception is not the same as reality.' No, Ms. Jacobson, in this case perception is reality. Our borders are open and it is the Biden administration that has recklessly opened them.

"Perhaps the most surreal aspect of today's briefing was the reaffirmation of the administration's utterly unrealistic plan to end the crisis they created. Rather than take immediate steps to actually restore effective enforcement policies they have dismantled, the White House continues to suggest that $4 billion to fight 'corruption, violence and economic devastation' in a region that has experienced generations of corruption, violence and economic devastation is going to solve all of their problems and ours.

"The one word that can be applied to the administration's response to the full-blown crisis they have created, and to their feeble attempt to explain it to the American public is 'pathetic'.

"And to make matters even worse, the Democrats have announced that next week, they'll be serving up not one, but two amnesty bills in Congress. Mass amnesty in the middle of a border crisis? That's not leadership, it's further proof of a complete disconnection with reality."

Contact: Matthew Tragesser, 202-328-7004 or [email protected]

ABOUT FAIR

Founded in 1979, FAIR is the country's largest immigration reform group. With over 3 million members and supporters nationwide, FAIR fights for immigration policies that serve national interests, not special interests. FAIR believes that immigration reform must enhance national security, improve the economy, protect jobs, preserve our environment, and establish a rule of law that is recognized and enforced.

SOURCE Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR)

Related Links

http://www.fairus.org

