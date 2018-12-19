FAIR: Trump Should Veto Any Spending Bill Without Wall Funding

WASHINGTON, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement was issued by Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), urging President Trump to veto any spending bill that does not contain border wall funding.

"The president's supporters who put him in office to build a border wall are likely scratching their heads right now at the possibility that he might sign another spending bill without border wall funding, and here's why: Last March, when he signed the 2,232-page, $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill that explicitly restricted funding for border wall construction, the president said 'I will never sign another bill like this again.' In late September, the president signed another spending bill to avert a government shutdown, but called the measure 'ridiculous' because it too did not contain any border wall funding.

"Here we are again, and the president will soon face yet another spending bill that fails to deliver on his signature campaign promise or properly address the crisis at our southern border. This is a consequential moment for our nation. What's at stake is not just a partial and temporary shutdown of the federal government; the more dangerous and perpetual shutdown is the refusal by Democrats to give Americans the border security they have demanded.

"President Trump must stand firm and veto the continuing resolution, if it passes the House. Failing to do so will be a complete abrogation of the federal government's duty to secure our borders and a massive breach of the public trust."

Contact: Matthew Tragesser, 202-328-7004

ABOUT FAIR

Founded in 1979, FAIR is the country's largest immigration reform group. With over 2 million members and supporters nationwide, FAIR fights for immigration policies that serve national interests, not special interests. FAIR believes that immigration reform must enhance national security, improve the economy, protect jobs, preserve our environment, and establish a rule of law that is recognized and enforced.

SOURCE Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR)