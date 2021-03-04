FAIR: Xavier Becerra is the Wrong Man to Head HHS as a Flood of Migrants Strains Department Resources

WASHINGTON, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement was issued by Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), in opposition to the nomination of Xavier Becerra to lead the Department of Health and Human Services:

"FAIR's strong concerns about the fitness of Xavier Becerra to lead the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) are clearly reflected in the Senate Finance Committee's failure to support his nomination.

"HHS is faced with unprecedented strains on its resources as the lead federal agency tasked with dealing with the COVID crisis. The Biden administration's reckless immigration policies have triggered another border crisis and a growing surge of people coming across our borders and multiplying demands on public health resources. Moreover, because HHS is also responsible for the care and housing of unaccompanied children entering the country illegally, the burden on agency personnel and resources will be even greater.

"Unfortunately, Becerra repeatedly demonstrated during his time in Congress and as attorney general of California that his interests rest with those of illegal aliens not the American people. In California, Becerra was among those leading the effort to divert state resources to provide publicly subsidized health care coverage to illegal aliens, even as countless other urgent needs were neglected.

"As secretary of HHS, it is almost certain that Becerra will divert much-needed assets to accommodate the needs of a growing number of illegal aliens, and away from Americans affected by the COVID pandemic.

"As such, FAIR urges the U.S. Senate to reject his nomination as HHS secretary and demand that President Biden appoint someone who will serve the needs of the American people to lead the department."

Contact: Matthew Tragesser, 202-328-7004 or [email protected]

ABOUT FAIR

Founded in 1979, FAIR is the country's largest immigration reform group. With over 3 million members and supporters nationwide, FAIR fights for immigration policies that serve national interests, not special interests. FAIR believes that immigration reform must enhance national security, improve the economy, protect jobs, preserve our environment, and establish a rule of law that is recognized and enforced.

SOURCE Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR)

Related Links

http://www.fairus.org

