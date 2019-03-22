FairCom and Software AG sign new contract for c-treeACE Database

MILAN, March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FairCom Corporation, one of the world's most trusted names in database technology, announced today the extension of its relationship with global digital transformation leader Software AG. The two companies have signed an agreement that allows Software AG to upgrade its use of the c-treeACE unified multimodel database.

With the new agreement, FairCom and Software AG are renewing their long-standing partnership by expanding the usage of c-treeACE technology and updating to its latest version. Software AG can now take advantage of more modern features such as strong data encryption, Hot Alter Table and a much faster database core engine. In a relationship that goes back almost 20 years, Software AG distributes c-treeACE Database Servers as an OEM, embedding the FairCom technology within Software AG's EntireX service enabler suite of products.

c-treeACE provides speed, reliability and consistency as it powers fast indexing technology for high-performance NoSQL and industry-standard SQL within the same application, over the same single-instance of data. The database solution is also designed to evolve with customers as business needs and technologies change. c-treeACE is available for more than 20 platforms, including real-time operating systems, and offers more than 22 APIs in a variety of development environments.

"Software AG and other top organizations around the world trust FairCom to provide a fast, reliable database solution that meets their unique needs. This new agreement with Software AG is a testament to the high performance capabilities and flexibility of c-treeACE," said Alysha Brown, FairCom's chief officer of operations.

In addition to Software AG, FairCom recently announced that Verizon selected c-treeACE as the winner of the Verizon Intelligent Network Control Platform Transaction Server Migration – In-Memory Database solicitation. Due to its flexibility, high performance and reliability, FairCom database technology has been trusted by more than 40 members of the Fortune 100 in recent years.

FairCom will be celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2019. The company's family of products also includes the c-treeEDGE IoT Database built for use in edge computing and the c-treeRTG (Ready-To-Go) solutions for legacy systems such as COBOL. Detailed information about c-treeACE and the entire suite of FairCom products is available at FairCom.com/products .

FairCom Corporation is a software industry pioneer and a global database technology leader. Its reputation of innovation began in 1979 and continues today with fast, reliable products that are trusted by organizations in a broad spectrum of industries, ranging from small and medium-sized businesses to enterprise level organizations, including Fortune 100 members. The FairCom c-tree-based product line includes the customizable c-treeACE multimodel database, the c-treeRTG "Ready-to-Go" data management solutions for legacy systems, and the new c-treeEDGE IoT Database for computing on the edge. Additional information about FairCom is available at FairCom.com .

Software AG (Frankfurt MDAX: SOW) helps companies with their digital transformation. With Software AG's Digital Business Platform, companies can better interact with their customers and bring them on new 'digital' journeys, promote unique value propositions, and create new business opportunities. In the Internet of Things (IoT) market, Software AG enables enterprises to integrate, connect and manage IoT components as well as analyze data and predict future events based on Artificial Intelligence (AI). The Digital Business Platform is built on decades of uncompromising software development, IT experience and technological leadership. Software AG has more than 4,700 employees, is active in 70 countries and had revenues of € 866 million in 2018.

