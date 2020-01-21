FairCom joins INCITS committee that defines GQL, SQL standards

COLUMBIA, Mo., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FairCom Corporation, one of the most trusted names in the database industry, announced today that it has accepted an invitation to join the INCITS technical committee that develops standards for SQL (structured query language) and GQL (graph query language). The technical committee is one of the InterNational Committee for Information Technology Standards (INCITS) committees, which is the central U.S. forum dedicated to creating technology standards for the next generation of innovation.

Chief Architect Mike Bowers will serve as FairCom's representative on the INCITS/DM32 – Data Management and Interchange committee, which develops standards for database languages and metadata. Bowers is recognized within the database industry as a leading expert, especially in the evolving area of graph and document databases.

"It is an honor for FairCom to be a part of the INCITS community," Bowers said. "Graph database technology is set to become a driving force in the database industry. Like SQL, GQL will become the primary language for all graph databases. Further, the GQL extensions for SQL will unify graph and relational models within the same database."

Among the members of the INCITS/DM32 committee are Oracle, Microsoft, SAP, IBM, Teradata, Neo4j, and others.

Since its founding 40 years ago, FairCom's innovative database technology has a much-deserved reputation of extreme performance with customers consistently achieving hundreds of thousands of transactions per second (TPS) on a single server and the ability to scale to hundreds of millions of TPS across servers. Currently, more than 40 percent of the Fortune 100 uses FairCom database solutions, which includes the c-treeACE unified multimodel database, the c-treeEDGE IoT Database and the c-treeRTG legacy data management solutions.

Detailed information about FairCom is available at FairCom.com, and information about INCITS is available at incits.org.

About FairCom

FairCom Corporation is a software industry pioneer and a global database technology leader. Its reputation of innovation began in 1979 and continues today with fast, reliable products that are trusted by organizations in a broad spectrum of industries, ranging from small and medium-sized businesses to enterprise level organizations, including Fortune 100 members. Additional information about FairCom is available at FairCom.com.

About INCITS

The InterNational Committee for Information Technology Standards (INCITS) is the forum of choice for information technology developers, producers and users for the creation and maintenance of formal IT standards. INCITS is accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI). INCITS is sponsored by the Information Technology Industry Council (ITI), a global advocacy and policy organization that represents the world's leading innovation companies.

Note: The news release and imagery can be accessed here.

Media Contact

Brad Thomas

FairCom Corporation

1.573.445.6833

brad.thomas@faircom.com

SOURCE FairCom Corporation

Related Links

https://www.faircom.com

