Fairmarkit Announces New Board Of Directors & Univision Communications Customer Webinar Nov. 14th

BOSTON, Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairmarkit is proud to announce their newly formed Board of Directors, including: Lou Shipley, Stephen Gregorio and Kevin Frechette as Board Members and Charlie Hipwood as Board Observer. The Board will provide leadership experience and guidance as Fairmarkit continues to scale and support their growing client base.

Fairmarkit's SaaS platform automates the control and optimization of tail spend purchases, the 20% of procurement spend that typically falls below the management radar. Fairmarkit's automated platform increases transparency, yielding greater efficiencies and producing cost savings of 6-12%.

Lou Shipley, CEO of Black Duck Software (acquired by Synopsys), brings 25 years of experience in the startup space and as lecturer at MIT Sloan School of Management and Harvard Business School. Stephen Gregorio, former CFO of Black Duck Software, has served as CFO for several successful software companies; taking companies through IPOs, driving M&A transactions, raising significant debt and equity capital. Charlie Hipwood, VP at MassVentures, brings substantial knowledge of the startup space.

"Every single CPO will want to deploy Fairmarkit's technology to optimize and manage their tail spend process, to save significant time and money," said Gregorio. Shipley noted, "Fairmarkit is focused on tail spend… a sizable segment of the market that traditional vendors have ignored, and is seeing great results bringing innovation to this space."

In addition to the Board of Directors, Mike McGuinness (EVP of Sales at CA Technologies) and Natalia Graves (VP, Head of Procurement at Veeam) join Fairmarkit as new advisors.

Fairmarkit will hold a webinar with Univision Communications on November 14th at 11am EST to discuss their partnership. Fairmarkit helped Univision bring their tail spend management back in-house from an outsourced provider without adding headcount.

Frank Cuomo, VP at Univision, summarized the partnership stating, "Simply put, Fairmarkit automates our tail spend sourcing activity. We set up criteria within Fairmarkit to streamline the decision-making process around what qualifies as tail spend … [Fairmarkit] checks both boxes of saving time and money."

About Fairmarkit

