Fairmont Mayakoba Launches Petcation Package In Honor Of National Dog Day

RIVIERA MAYA, Mexico, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of National Dog Day on August 26, Fairmont Mayakoba is excited to announce their new Petcation Package. This package includes a discounted rate at the fido-friendly resort, along with experiences for an unforgettable trip with your pup.



During your visit, you'll get to take a "pawfect" guided boat ride with your pup. Along the way, you will discover the different varieties of mangroves that can be found around the property and spot different species of birds and reptiles, all while learning about the natural wonders of Mayakoba. Following the boat tour, you and your pet will indulge in an incredible meal overlooking the resort's breathtaking water canals. With several trails to explore throughout the property, Fairmont Mayakoba is a puppy's paradise!

The package includes 20% off, a breakfast for two plus for your best furry friend, as well as pet amenities throughout the stay including a Fairmont dog bed and bandana, personalized dog food, dog toys and breakfast for the dog at La Laguna Restaurante. Visitors can book this experience from Tuesday, August 3, 2021 through Wednesday, December 15, 2021. For more information or to book this package, visit www.fairmont.com/mayakoba.

Nestled in the heart of Riviera Maya, Mexico, the 401-room Fairmont Mayakoba is a AAA Five Diamond resort set on 45 acres within a private, luxury community. Surrounded by a lush mangrove forest intersected by water canals, the property offers over 46,000 sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor meeting space, an energizing Willow Stream spa featuring 20 treatment rooms and El Camaleón Golf Course, host to the only official PGA TOUR event in Mexico. A dedication to a green philosophy has earned Fairmont Mayakoba the Rainforest Alliance Verification among other eco-accolades. For reservations contact your Travel Agent or Meeting Planner, call 1(800) 540 6088 or visit https://www.fairmont.com/mayakoba-riviera-maya/

