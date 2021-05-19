Fairmont Mayakoba Unveils Wellness Package Centered On The Elements Of Nature

Day 1 | Earth: The first day focuses on reconnecting with the earth and one's own center. The day begins with a fitness consultation. Guests are then invited to fuel up with a refreshing breakfast at La Laguna. From there, guests will enjoy a reflexology spa treatment on the beach, followed by a catamaran sail on the breathtaking Caribbean Sea.

Day 2 | Air: Centered on the element of air, the day begins with breathwork through sunrise yoga on the beach. Next, participants are invited to a spa treatment, such as the Copal Mayan Purification, featuring natural herbs, ancient Mayan clay, and a relaxing massage. The day ends with a Bootcamp workout, featuring a mix of strength training and aerobic components.

Day 3 | Fire: Light your inner fire by starting your day with a sunrise yoga session, followed by free time at the beach to fill your mind, body and soul with new energy. That evening, enjoy a chef-guided, healthy cooking class at El Pueblito.

Day 4 | Water: The final day of activities begins along the water with a beachfront yoga session. Like previous days, participants can fuel up throughout the day at the various restaurants on property, enjoying refreshing snacks and meals. To end the trip, guests can join the property's efforts to restore the Mesoamerican Reef, the second-largest reef in the world, through the Coral Reef Restoration Program. Along with Oceanus, Fairmont Mayakoba grows rescued corals back to the ocean. Enjoy a behind-the-scenes look at how we grow and harvest precious Acropora Palmata coral to be transplanted into the Mesoamerican Reef.

Fairmont Mayakoba's Wellness Package starts at $330 (USD) per night. Visitors can book this experience now through June 30, 2021 to redeem through December 31, 2021. For more information or to book this package, visit www.fairmont.com/mayakoba.

About Fairmont Mayakoba, Riviera Maya

Nestled in the heart of Riviera Maya, Mexico, the 401-room Fairmont Mayakoba is a AAA FiveDiamond resort set on 45 acres within a private, luxury community. Surrounded by a lush

mangrove forest intersected by water canals, the property offers over 46,000 sq. ft. of indoor and

outdoor meeting space, an energizing Willow Stream spa featuring 20 treatment rooms and El

Camaleón Golf Course, host to the only official PGA TOUR event in Mexico. A dedication to a

green philosophy has earned Fairmont Mayakoba the Rainforest Alliance Verification among

other eco-accolades. For reservations contact your Travel Agent or Meeting Planner, call 1(800)

540 6088 or visit fairmont.com/Mayakoba.

Media Inquiries and further information:

Kalli LeVasseur

Zapwater Communications

[email protected]



SOURCE Fairmont Mayakoba