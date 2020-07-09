Fairmont Schools Launches Scholarship Contest at San Juan Capistrano Campus

"Since Fairmont's inception in 1953, we have been committed to making our outstanding educational experience as accessible as possible," said David Jackson, Chairman of Fairmont Schools. "The addition of our SJC Excellence Merit Scholarship program builds on that long-standing commitment. We are delighted to bring this opportunity to the community surrounding our newest campus."

For the 2020/21 school year, a total of $17,500 will be awarded to the top five-placing students ($5,000 to each of two first-place winners and $2,500 to each of three second-place winners). In addition, the first 25 newly-enrolling 6-9th graders who participate in the contest will receive a "Welcome to Fairmont" scholarship of $1,000. All awards must be applied to Fairmont tuition for the upcoming school year. While these scholarships do not renew annually, recipients are welcome to reapply in subsequent years, as available.

The program was developed in partnership with Orange County Education Foundation (OCEF), a non-profit organization whose goal is to increase access to outstanding education at premier private schools in Orange County. "We are very pleased to partner with Fairmont Schools in this effort," said Seth Bass, Executive Director of OCEF. "The objective behind SJC Excellence Merit Scholarship program is in complete alignment with what we set out to accomplish at OCEF."

The Fairmont SJC Merit Scholarship Program is open to newly-enrolling students entering grades 6-9. Scholarships are not based on financial need. Instead, they are awarded to qualified applicants who demonstrate the potential to make a significant contribution to the school through excellence in academics, leadership, co-curricular activities, and service.

In order to be considered for a scholarship, prospective families also submit an application for admission to Fairmont SJC. Students then complete an application to be entered into the scholarship competition which will take place on August 4.

For the competition, Fairmont SJC will host a virtual event (via video teleconferencing) where applicants will:

write a timed essay which will be monitored online by Fairmont team members

complete an interview with a panel of judges comprised of leaders from the San Juan Capistrano community, who will be the sole judges of the competition and will ultimately determine the recipients of the awards

To learn more about the SJC Excellence Merit Scholarship program or to apply, visit www.fairmontschools.com/sjcscholarship

About Fairmont Schools

Founded in 1953, Fairmont Schools is a family-owned and operated learning institution with five campuses — Fairmont Anaheim Hills, Fairmont North Tustin, Fairmont Historic Anaheim (Pre-K to 8th grade), Fairmont San Juan Capistrano (Pre-K to 12th grade), and Fairmont Preparatory Academy (9th to 12th grade). Fairmont Schools is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges, and AdvancED, and is a member of the National Association of Independent Schools (NAIS). For more information visit fairmontschools.com and fairmontschools.com/SJC.

About Orange County Education Foundation (OCEF)

By awarding tuition assistance to academically qualified students, OCEF increases access to outstanding education at premier private schools in Orange County. Driven by a core belief that all children deserve the best education possible, and that socio-economics should not be a limiting factor, OCEF is committed to educating as many students as possible, setting them up for future life, academic, and professional success, and empowering them to become ethical leaders in an increasingly complex and diverse world.

