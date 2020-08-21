Fairmont Schools Receives Waiver and Is Cleared for Students to Return to Campus

"The fact that our waiver application was granted is a testament to the rigorous protocols that we have put in place to protect the safety of our students and staff," said David Jackson, Fairmont's chairman. "Our reopening task force has been working around the clock since the early stages of the pandemic, developing a comprehensive plan which meets and in many cases exceeds federal, state and local requirements."

Although the waiver only allows for the return of students through sixth grade, Chad Jackson, Fairmont's president, is confident that their 7th-12th grade students will soon be cleared to come back as well. "According to Dr. Clayton Chau, Director of Orange County's Health Care Agency, COVID numbers are trending downward and the county could be removed from the watch list very soon," said Jackson. "We anticipate a return for upper grades as early as September 8."

Recognizing that some families have opted to learn from home, Fairmont honors this choice and has committed to offering remote learning for the entirety of the 2020-21 school year. Their innovative program features live stream instruction, providing an immersive experience for students learning from home, thereby facilitating student engagement and a deeper sense of connection between students and their teachers.

Of course, the COVID situation is fluid, requiring schools to remain flexible and make adjustments at a moment's notice. "The good news is we have planned in advance and are prepared for virtually every possible scenario," said David Jackson. "Our students will benefit from Fairmont's exemplary teachers, curriculum, individualized learning, and social-emotional support -- regardless of what comes our way."

About Fairmont Schools

Founded in 1953, Fairmont Schools is a family-owned and operated learning institution with five campuses — Fairmont Anaheim Hills, Fairmont North Tustin, Fairmont Historic Anaheim (Pre-K to 8th grade), Fairmont San Juan Capistrano (Pre-K to 12th grade), and Fairmont Preparatory Academy (9th to 12th grade). Fairmont Schools is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges, and AdvancED, and is a member of the National Association of Independent Schools (NAIS). For more information visit fairmontschools.com and fairmontschools.com/SJC .

