Fairmont Schools To Open New San Juan Capistrano Campus

"We are very excited to bring Fairmont's long-standing tradition of academic excellence to south Orange County," said David Jackson, chairman of Fairmont Schools. "We've been looking for the right opportunity to grow our presence in Orange County, and we are delighted to open our doors in San Juan Capistrano and welcome our new students, faculty and staff."

Fairmont Schools closed escrow on the former campus of Saddleback Valley Christian school and will assume full operations and management of the property this summer.

Fairmont offers a secular learning experience and will introduce its academically proven curriculum this fall for the 20/21 school year. Fairmont administrators are currently exploring virtual summer camp and summer school offerings at the new San Juan Capistrano campus.

"Our team of expert educators has created a learning experience that, in addition to academic achievement, builds character, supports students' pursuits, and emphasizes social and emotional learning," said Fairmont President, Chad Jackson. "We focus on the whole child and allow them to explore their passions so that when they leave Fairmont each student has the foundation and momentum they need to be happy and successful in life."

Over the past five decades, Fairmont has earned a reputation for its high-performing students who consistently achieve high academic outcomes. Fairmont students are consistently ranked among the top learners in Orange County with 94 percent going on to attend one of the country's top 100 universities. Together, the graduating class of 2020 has received more than 730 offers of admissions to 188 unique colleges and universities and students were offered over $2 million in renewable scholarships.

Fairmont's world-class education invites students to explore and learn both inside and outside the classroom. Students who attend Fairmont Schools participate in a wide range of enrichment programs including athletics, the arts and community service.

"At Fairmont we focus on individualized learning," said Chad Jackson. "We encourage students to create their own path toward academic success. Each student who walks through our doors is recognized as an individual and we customize a learning experience to meet the specific needs of every learning."

Fairmont's new San Juan Capistrano Campus is the first of Fairmont's schools to offer preschool through 12th grade at one location and can accommodate up to 850 students. The campus includes two educational wings with a gymnasium, music room and state-of-art science lab, and athletic fields.

About Fairmont Schools

Founded in 1953, Fairmont Schools is a family-owned and operated learning institution with four other campuses - Fairmont Anaheim Hills, Fairmont North Tustin, Fairmont Historic Anaheim (Pre-k to 8th grade) and Fairmont Preparatory Academy (9th - 12th grade). Fairmont Schools is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges and AdvancED. For more information visit fairmontschools.com and fairmontprepacademy.com .

