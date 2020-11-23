Fairview Microwave Debuts New RF Circulators/Isolators Covering Frequencies up to 42.5 GHz

Fairview Microwave's expanded line of RF circulators/isolators includes 75 models that cover operating frequency ranges up to 42.5 GHz. They provide excellent isolation and low insertion loss and are available with same-day shipping and no minimum order quantity (MOQ). These circulators/isolators boast a maximum power rating of up to 100 Watts and are offered in SMA, N-type, 2.4mm and 2.92mm connectorized designs. Dual junction and single junction versions are available.

"These circulators/isolators deliver quality RF performance along with same-day shipping and no MOQ, making them ideal for initial proof-of-concept testing and prototype builds," said Steven Pong, Product Line Manager at Pasternack.

Fairview Microwave's new high-performance circulators/isolators are in-stock and available for immediate shipping.

For inquiries, Fairview Microwave can be contacted at +1-972-649-6678.

