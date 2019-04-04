Fairview Microwave Debuts New Series of Hi-REL Relay Switches Rated up to 5M Lifecycles and Covering Frequencies from DC to 26.5 GHz

Fairview's new line of electromechanical relay switches consists of 44 different +12V and +28V designs offered in SPDT, SP3T, SP4T and SP6T configurations that support either latching, failsafe or normally open actuators with usable features such as indicators, terminations or TTL logic. They operate in frequency ranges from DC to 26.5 GHz and feature a D-SUB multi-pin connector interface for secure and reliable DC voltage and command control functions. These switches are designed to be compact and rugged, supporting N-type or SMA connectors. Typical performance includes 90 dB isolation levels and 0.15 dB insertion loss. Power handling capability is rated up to 600 watts. They are highly reliable with an operational temperature of -20°C to +70°C and a rating of up to 5M lifecycles when used in a make before break (cold switching) condition. All models in this line are RoHS and REACH compliant and guaranteed to meet MIL-STD-202 test conditions for vibration and shock.

"This new series of electromechanical relay switches with D-SUB connectors allows designers to choose from 44 different models of single and multi-throw switch configurations that cover up to 26.5 GHz and are rated up to 5M lifecycles for highly reliable operation. These models offer a secure and reliable interface for DC voltage and command control functions and are available now for same-day shipment," said Tim Galla, Product Manager.

Fairview Microwave's new electromechanical relay switches are in stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity.

For detailed information on these products, please visit https://www.fairviewmicrowave.com/rf-products/electromechanical-relay-switches-with-dsub-control-connectors.html?utm_source=Fairview-Microwave&utm_medium=Press-Release&utm_campaign=Electromechanical-Relay-Switches-With-D-Sub-Connectors-2019

