Fairview Microwave Expands Line of VHF/UHF Antennas

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, introduces a new series of VHF/UHF dipole, collinear and Yagi antennas. They are useful for a broad range of applications, including trunking, military communications, public safety, land mobile radio (LMR) and amateur radio.

New Dipole, Collinear and Yagi Antennas Handle High-Power Input.

Fairview's new series of VHF/UHF antennas is DC grounded, providing lightning protection. They cover frequencies from 135 MHz to 512 MHz and feature high-power handling of over 200 watts. Their ruggedized designs guarantee reliable performance in all environmental conditions, and they are equipped with multiple gain options with fixed and adjustable dipole configurations.

These pre-configured dipole arrays use internalized cabling, which makes for quick and easy deployments. Their individual folded and straight dipole designs allow for efficient transportation and minimal storage. Additionally, they are available in optional prefabricated arrays with fixed quarter-wave or half-wave spacing from the mast.

"Our new VHF/UHF dipole, collinear and Yagi antennas are engineered to improve signal quality, handle high-power input and cover broad bandwidths. These innovative antennas can be used in a wide range of wireless networking applications," said Kevin Hietpas, Antenna Product Manager.

Fairview's new VHF/UHF dipole, collinear and Yagi antennas are in-stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, contact Fairview Microwave at +1-972-649-6678.

