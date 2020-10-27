Fairview Microwave Introduces New Series of Bi-Phase Modulators Operating in Frequency Bands from 0.5 to 40 GHz

Fairview Microwave's new series of 0° to 180° bi-phase modulators includes nine models that offer impressive performance that includes low insertion loss of 2.5 dB typical, fast switching speed of 40 nsec typ, low VSWR of 1.8:1 typ and maximum peak RF input power of 0.5 watts. All designs require dual bias voltages, and input and output RF ports are bi-directional. These compact and rugged packages utilize solder pins for TTL control, DC bias and ground, and field replaceable SMA or 2.92mm female connectors They operate across a wide temperature range from -40°C to +85°C. All models are highly reliable, meeting MIL-STD-202 environmental test conditions for humidity, shock, vibration, altitude and temperature cycle.

"Not only does this line of bi-phase modulators deliver impressive performance features for modulating RF carrier signals over broad frequency bands, we're also able to provide them with same-day shipping, avoiding the usual 22-24 week production lead-times of our competitors," said Tim Galla, Product Line Manager.

Fairview Microwave's new bi-phase modulators are in-stock and available for immediate shipping with no minimum order quantity (MOQ) required.

For inquiries, Fairview Microwave can be contacted at +1-972-649-6678.



