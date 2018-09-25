Fairview Microwave Offers Expanded Line of Coaxial RF Probes to 40 GHz

Fairview Microwave's expanded line of coaxial RF probes now includes four models that deliver 10 dB maximum return loss over a broad frequency range of DC-40 GHz. These new RF probes are offered in GS and GSG configurations with a pitch of 800 or 1500 microns and a 2.92mm interface; they are gold-plated and feature compliant pogo pin contacts that allow for a wide range of probing angles.

These coaxial probes can be used by hand, with or without a probe positioner, and can be cable mounted or mounted with Fairview's multi-axis probe positioner. These coaxial RF probes are ideal for signal integrity measurement, coplanar waveguide, chip evaluation, substrate characterization, Gigabit SERDES and test fixture applications.

"The extended 40 GHz frequency range of our new GS and GSG probes allow RF technicians and engineers to cover a wide range of applications, including 28 Gbps data channels," said Dan Birch, Product Manager.

Fairview Microwave's expanded line of coaxial RF probes are in stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity. For detailed information on these products, please visit https://www.fairviewmicrowave.com/rf-products/coaxial-rf-gs-and-gsg-probes-and-probe-positioner.html.

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview Microwave offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2008 certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics brand.



Infinite Electronics is a leading global supplier of electronic components serving the urgent needs of engineers through a family of highly recognized and trusted brands. Our portfolio brands are specialists within their respective product set, offering broad inventories of engineering-grade product, paired with expert technical support and same day shipping. Over 100,000 customers across a diverse set of markets rely upon Infinite Electronics to stock and reliably ship urgently needed products every day.

