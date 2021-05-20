Fairview Microwave Releases Coaxial Packaged Voltage Controlled Oscillators (VCOs) for Prototype and Proof of Concept Applications

Fairview Microwave's new series of coaxial packaged, Voltage Controlled Oscillators (VCOs) includes 15 models that cover broad frequency bands and exhibit excellent tuning linearity, phase noise and harmonic suppression performance. VCOs generate their own output signal level and allow designers to adjust the tuning voltage, which varies the output signal oscillation frequency to get a desired signal level across a specific frequency band. These products are useful as signal sources in phase locked loop circuits, frequency synthesizers and function generators, and are ideal for signal conversion applications in transceiver circuits, and test and measurement.

These new VCOs have output power ranging from 0 dBm to +9 dBm, cover broad frequency bands ranging from 230 MHz to 5420 MHz, offer exceptional phase noise performance as low as -110 dBc/Hz at 10 KHz offset, and incorporate internal voltage regulation and reverse DC protection. These rugged, MIL-grade, aluminum, compact coaxial packages are designed for high reliability and meet a series of environmental conditions for vibration, altitude, shock and humidity.

"Our new series of coaxial packaged VCOs are ideal for prototype and proof of concept applications. They perfectly complement our existing VCO product portfolio by adding the ability to address broader frequency ranges many designers require," said Tim Galla, Senior Product Line Manager.

Fairview Microwave's new broadband Voltage Controlled Oscillators (VCOs) are in-stock and available for same-day shipping.

