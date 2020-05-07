Fairview Microwave Releases New Double Ridge Waveguide Switches Supporting Broadband Frequencies up to 40 GHz

Fairview's new comprehensive line of double ridge waveguide electromechanical switches includes 12 models that feature broadband multi-octave frequency coverage spanning 6.5 GHz to 40 GHz, latching self-cut-off actuators, TTL logic, and position indicators with manual override. They are offered in SPDT and optional DPDT configurations and support WRD-650, WRD-750 and WRD-180 waveguide sizes. These designs deliver highly desirable performance that includes 80 dB isolation, 2.5 dB insertion loss and up to 8.5kW power handling capability.

"Typically, suppliers require a 16 -20+ week lead time and minimum order quantities (MOQs) for these types of products. With this in stock product line, we're able to provide RF designers a comprehensive selection of broader-band, double ridge waveguide electromechanical switch designs for urgent proof-of-concept or prototype applications, with no MOQ," said Tim Galla, Product Line Manager.

These fully-weatherized, rugged, mil-grade packages support an environmentally-sealed quick-connect DC-control connector with mate. They are designed for 100% humidity exposure across a -40°C to +85°C operating temperatures.

Fairview Microwave's new double ridge waveguide electromechanical relay switches are in stock and available for immediate shipping with no minimum order quantity required.

For inquiries, Fairview Microwave can be contacted at +1-972-649-6678.

About Fairview Microwave:



A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview Microwave offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015 certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMeCables, INC-Installs and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

Press Contact:



Peter McNeil

Fairview Microwave

17792 Fitch

Irvine, CA 92614

(978) 682-6936

SOURCE Fairview Microwave Inc.

Related Links

https://www.fairviewmicrowave.com

