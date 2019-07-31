Fairview Microwave Releases New High Frequency Power Dividers Operating in Frequencies from 26.5 GHz to 67 GHz

Fairview's new line of high frequency power dividers is made-up of 19 new models that provide low insertion and return loss. The dividers in this line have max. operating frequencies ranging from 26.5 GHz to 67 GHz and are available quickly, which is ideal for initial proof-of-concept testing and prototype builds. Additional features include SMA, 2.92mm, 2.4mm and 1.85mm connectors, power handling capability up to 20W(CW) as well as 2-port and 4-port model options. These RF splitters are well suited for telecom carriers, cell phone, contract and defense manufacturers, labs and research institutes.

"The new high frequency power divider line from Fairview offers the complete package – high-performing RF products that are in-stock and available for same-day shipping," said Steven Pong, Product Line Manager.

Fairview's new high frequency power dividers are ready for immediate shipment with no MOQ.

For detailed information on these products, please visit https://www.fairviewmicrowave.com/rf-products/high-frequency-power-dividers.html?utm_source=FairviewMicrowave&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=high_frequency_power_dividers_2019

