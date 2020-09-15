Fairview Microwave Releases New RF Hybrid Couplers Ideal for Wide Band Applications

Fairview's 21 new RF hybrid coupler models feature a coaxial design with SMA and 2.92mm connectors. They cover a high-frequency operating range of up to 40 GHz for wide band applications and provide power handling capability of up to 100W (CW). These high-performance hybrid couplers deliver excellent isolation and insertion loss performance with low return loss. Plus, the flat phase balance performance spans across the frequency range.

"With high-quality, superior performance and availability in small quantities, these RF hybrid couplers are ideal for engineers' immediate needs for testing and proof-of-concept builds," said Steven Pong, Product Line Manager at Fairview Microwave.

Fairview Microwave's new high-performance hybrid couplers are in-stock and available for immediate shipping with no minimum order quantity (MOQ) required.

For inquiries, Fairview Microwave can be contacted at +1-972-649-6678.

