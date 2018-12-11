Fairview Microwave Releases New Series of Flexible Waveguide Models that Deliver VSWR as low as 1.05:1

Fairview Microwave's new line of flexible waveguides consists of 78 models – 39 seamless and 39 twistable, all operating in the same wide range of frequencies. All models are offered with UG-style square/round cover and CPR-style flanges, and are available in lengths of 6 to 36-inches.

The seamless models in this series are constructed of a solid piece of brass that is pressed into shape. These flexible waveguides deliver VSWR as low as 1.07:1, max power as high as 5 kW, insertion loss as low as 0.06 dB and can be used in pressurized applications.

The twistable models are made with twist-flex material that is wound, interlocking brass which allows it to slide on itself, making it able to twist in different directions. These flexible waveguides provide max power as high as 1.5 kW, insertion loss as low as 0.15 dB and VSWR as low as 1.05:1.

"This new product line is the perfect addition to our quickly growing, comprehensive family of ready-to-ship waveguide solutions. These flexible waveguide components deliver designers and engineers with an in-stock source of wide-range, flexible waveguide solutions for their applications up to 50 GHz," explains Steven Pong, RF Passive Components Product Manager.

Fairview Microwave's new flexible waveguides are in stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity.

For detailed information on these products, please visit https://www.fairviewmicrowave.com/rf-products/flexible-waveguides.html?utm_source=Fairview&utm_medium=press%20release&utm_campaign=121118-Flexible%20Waveguides.

For inquiries, Fairview Microwave can be contacted at +1-972-649-6678.

About Fairview Microwave:

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview Microwave offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2008 certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite Electronics is a leading global supplier of electronic components serving the urgent needs of engineers through a family of highly recognized and trusted brands. Our portfolio brands are specialists within their respective product set, offering broad inventories of engineering-grade product, paired with expert technical support and same day shipping. Over 100,000 customers across a diverse set of markets rely upon Infinite Electronics to stock and reliably ship urgently needed products every day.



Press Contact:



Peter McNeil

Fairview Microwave

17792 Fitch

Irvine, CA 92614

(978) 682-6936

SOURCE Fairview Microwave

