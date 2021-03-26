Fairview Microwave Releases New SMT Noise Sources Covering 0.2 MHz to 3 GHz Frequency Ranges

Fairview Microwave's new line of noise sources includes nine models with dual in-line pin (DIP) and industry standard SMT gullwing pin surface mount packaging options. They cover frequency ranges from 0.2 MHz to 3 GHz and provide a source of additive white gaussian noise (AWGN) with a crest factor of 5:1. The DIP models boast a noise output power level of -5dBm. The SMT gullwing pin models in this line feature high output ENR levels ranging from 31 dB to 51 dB. These rugged 50 Ohm designs can operate over a wide temperature range of -55°C to +125°C and require DC voltage levels of +12 Vdc or +15 Vdc.

"With this addition of miniature SMT packaged noise sources, we can fully address designers' needs for circuit board level proof-of-concept or prototype applications. Plus, we're able to bypass the normal 8-10 week lead times and, instead, ship these products the same day with no minimum order quantity," said Tim Galla, Senior Product Line Manager.

Fairview Microwave's new surface mount packaged noise sources are in-stock and available for immediate shipping.

