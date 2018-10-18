FairWarning Kicks off 2019 Executive Series with Healthcare Interoperability Webinar

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Geisinger Health System and Loma Linda University Health will join FairWarning on the privacy and security company's first Executive Series Webinar of 2019. The Healthcare Interoperability Journey: Challenges and Opportunities takes place on Wednesday, February 6 from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. Eastern time. The webinar will reveal how privacy and security professionals can promote interoperability within healthcare while respecting patient privacy and data security.

For two systems to be interoperable, they must be able to exchange data and present that data so a user understands it. The benefits of interoperability include reduced medical errors, improved patient care, stronger data privacy and security, increased productivity, greater efficiency and reduced costs.

However, HIMSS reported that healthcare systems have an average of 16 distinct EMRs, not to mention dozens of clinical and specialty applications. That makes optimal patient care and trust difficult to achieve unless healthcare interoperability is a priority.

On the webinar, John Signorino, chief privacy officer for Geisinger Health System, and Rick Duvall, chief information security architect of Loma Linda University Health, will discuss their organizations' approaches and journeys toward interoperability, including:

How to approach interoperability and develop a framework for success

How to navigate various laws and regulations on patient data exchange

How to develop a comprehensive understanding of where PHI is held and what can be securely shared

How privacy, security and compliance can partner together to achieve interoperability that meets the organization's needs, both today and in the future

Privacy and security benefits and challenges when embarking on interoperability

Kate Johnson, senior healthcare IT advisor for FairWarning, will also share how FairWarning helps organizations achieve interoperability by offering full visibility into PHI access across connected applications and systems.

Shane Whitlatch, GM of Healthcare for FairWarning, said: "With all the benefits interoperability brings, both to organizations and their patients, it's vital that security and privacy professionals look at ways to integrate their systems. But there are many challenges, including privacy and security considerations, compliance with regulations and frameworks like HIPAA and HITRUST, infrastructure, and resources. For this webinar, we've gathered the hands-on experts who have overcome these challenges and will share their experiences to hep attendees do the same."

