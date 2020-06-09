Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation welcomes new National Reverse Marketing Specialist Timothy Harder

MADISON, Wis., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Timothy Harder has joined the National Reverse Mortgage leadership team at Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation. Timothy joins Fairway with over 18 years of experience in reverse mortgage loans and national business development. His extensive experience also includes working with affinity partnerships throughout the nation. He is the former president and board member of the Colorado Mortgage Lenders Association and has been very active in the National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association (NRMLA) for 18 years.

"We are fortunate that Tim Harder has brought his great skills, knowledge, and industry experience to the Fairway platform. There is so much need in the industry for someone with the depth of knowledge Tim Harder has. He truly wants to make a difference in the way retirement is done for our seniors in this country and will be a big part of Fairway, achieving our ambitious goals in the reverse space," said Harlan Accola, National Reverse Mortgage Director at Fairway.

"I feel truly blessed to be joining the team at Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation. Their integrity and vision has allowed them to grow substantially over the past several years, and I'm excited to lock arms with them," said Timothy Harder of his recent hire by Fairway.

Timothy has accepted a position with Fairway as the National Reverse Marketing Specialist. He will be working with outside organizations including banks and credit unions as well as Fairway Branch Managers and Loan Officers across the nation. In addition, he will be working with our operations, marketing and sales team to help implement and update workflow processes to expand growth across the organization.

