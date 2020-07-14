Faith for Black Lives Chair Rev. Stephen A. Green Joins 'Until Freedom' and Artists, Athletes, and Influencers For A Direct Action to Escalate the Call for Justice For Breonna Taylor
Jul 14, 2020, 17:22 ET
NEW YORK, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Artists, activists, attorneys, athletes and community leaders from across the country will participate in training and civil disobedience to bring further awareness and action to Breonna Taylor's case, following more than 123 days since her murder.
Breonna Taylor was murdered on March 13 and her murderers have not been brought to justice.
The collective effort is focused on pressuring lawmakers to meet the community's demands which include arresting and charging all the officers involved in Breonna's murder and its cover up.
"This moment requires urgent moral action to end the system of white supremacy in America. We are here today to redistribute the pain through righteous indignation," said Reverend Stephen A. Green.
"It is absolutely unacceptable that Breonna's family, her boyfriend, and her community continue to suffer this grave injustice. Breonna Taylor was an essential worker - her life mattered. We have no earthly idea what Attorney General Daniel Cameron is waiting for - but we're back in Louisville to make sure he hears us once and for all. It couldn't be simpler - arrest the cops who killed Breonna. Arrest them all," said Tamika Mallory, Co-Founder of Until Freedom.
WHO:
Tamika Palmer, Mother of Breonna Taylor
Benjamin Crump, Lonita Baker and Sam Aguiar, Attorneys for the Family
Wanda Cooper-Jones, Mother of Ahmaud Arberry
Rev. Stephen A. Green, Faith for Black Lives
Tamika D. Mallory, Until Freedom
Mysonne Linen, Until Freedom
Linda Sarsour, Until Freedom
Angelo Pinto, Until Freedom
LaToya Bond, Artist Management
YBN Cordae, Artist
Kenny Stills, Houston Texans wide receiver
Trae Tha Truth, Artist
Yandy Smith-Harris, "Love & Hip Hop New York"
Lee Merritt, Esq., Grassroots Law Project
DeJuana Thompson, Woke Vote
Jamila T. Davis, Activist
- and
More than 100 local and national organizers, activists and community leaders.
