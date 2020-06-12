Faith For Black Lives Launches JusticeCon to Connect Activists, Faith Leaders, Politicians

NEW YORK, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Faith For Black Lives, in partnership with The Greater Allen AME Cathedral of New York, will host a virtual social justice conference—JusticeCon: a path towards freedom. The virtual conference aims to empower attendees for social change through the power of community, conversation, and courageous action. JusticeCon will be held on June 19, also known as Juneteenth, a holiday to commemorate the liberation of black people from slavery in America.

"The double pandemics of COVID-19 and systemic racism permeate the soul of America," said Rev. Dr. Floyd and Rev. Dr. Elaine Flake, pastors of Greater Allen Cathedral Of New York. "We can't breathe."

JusticeCon will consist of breakout sessions—From the Civil Rights Movement to Black Lives Matter. Over 2,000 people will convene online to discuss the right course of action and next steps towards change.

Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ), Rev. Al Sharpton, National Action Network; Bishop Vashti Murphy McKenzie, Presiding Bishop of the 10th District of the AME Church; Tamika D. Mallory, social justice activist and co-founder of Until Freedom; Rashad Robinson, president of Color of Change; Phillip Agnew of the Dream Defenders; and Tiffany Loftin, NAACP Youth and College Director and more to speak at JusticeCon.

"This moment requires a commitment to lift our collective voices to build a comprehensive strategy to redeem the soul of humanity to eradicate poverty, militarism, and racism," said Reverend Stephen A. Green, Chair, Faith for Black Lives and convener of JusticeCon.

