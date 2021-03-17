Faith Media Distribution's "DUTCH," An Urban Literature Cult Classic By Teri Woods Opens In The Top #15 At The Box Office Select Theaters Nationwide

#4 highest-grossing new release to open on Friday, March 12 th

highest-grossing new release to open on #6 highest grossing film playing in less than 1,000 locations

highest grossing film playing in less than 1,000 locations #7 highest grossing Per Screen Average

highest grossing Per Screen Average #14 highest-grossing release for weekend of March 12 th

DUTCH was released theatrically in Top-25 US DMA markets including New York, NY; Chicago, IL Philadelphia, PA; Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX; San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, CA; Atlanta, GA; Houston, TX; Washington DC; Minneapolis, MN; Detroit, MI; Denver, CO; Orlando, FL; Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, FL; Cleveland, OH; Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto, CA; Portland, OR; Charlotte, NC and Raleigh-Durham, NC as well as internationally in Toronto, ON.

"We are very proud of the initial launch for this weekend," says Manny Halley, DUTCH producer and founder of Faith Media Distribution and Imani Motion Pictures. "More people are returning to theaters and we are proud to provide them with new and thrilling content to consume. Thank you to our exhibition partners for providing a platform for audience to view DUTCH as there truly is no better way to watch this story unfold than on the big screen. The film will continue to expand to additional markets this Friday and in the coming weeks."

DUTCH, which is based on the first book of an epic trilogy by Teri Woods, stars Lance Gross ("Tyler Perry's House Of Payne"), James Hyde ("Monarca"), Tyrin Turner ("Meet The Blacks"), Isabella Ferreira ("Orange Is The New Black"), Melissa Williams ("Tyler Perry's The Oval"), Macy Gray ("For Colored Girls") and Jeremy Meeks ("True to the Game 2"). DUTCH also features appearances by Michael Blackson ("Nobody's Fool"), O.T. Genasis and Renny and introduces Multi-Platinum Rapper Gunna in his feature film debut.

View/embed the trailer here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x4ptR0sUpoc&feature=youtu.be

Download the poster here:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/2ahgnzf8663wvde/DUTCH%20Key%20Art.27x40-10-15-20-Final.jpg?dl=0

Directed by Preston A. Whitmore II ("This Christmas," "True To The Game"), DUTCH introduces a player who will use any means necessary to dominate the streets and beyond. For Bernard James, Jr. aka "Dutch" (Gross), survival is the ultimate score and power is the deadliest high of all. There isn't an angle he can't work or a woman he can't seduce. When he gains control of an African drug lord's stolen heroin business, Dutch quickly makes it the most feared drug empire on the East Coast. Naturally, there are plenty of enemies vowing to take him down, including a vengeful Mafia heir, an ambitious DA and a conscience-stricken former friend. With Dutch fighting for his life, while on trial, he plays the game and scores a winning hand in the face of all that betrayed him and finds justice his way ... the street way!

Supporting cast include Markice Moore ("Snowfall"), Miles Stroter ("The Quad"), Robert Costanzo ("Modern Family") and Natasha Marc ("Ballers").

The official film soundtrack, which will feature tracks by Macy Gray, Gunna, Fabolous, Blue Face, Danileigh and OT Genesis among others, is now available on iTunes and other retailers. The soundtrack is executive produced by Wheezy Beatz and Manny Halley.

DUTCH is written by Preston A. Whitmore II and produced by Manny Halley, Rodney Turner II and Yolanda Halley.

Social:

FB: www.facebook.com/dutchmovie

IG: @dutchthemovie

Website: https://dutchmovie2021.com/

About Faith Media Distribution

Faith Media Distribution, a subdivision of Imani Entertainment Group, is a Los Angeles based entertainment company with a satellite office located in Atlanta, GA.

Faith Media Distribution launched in 2017 with the release of TRUE TO THE GAME, starring Columbus Short, Vivica A. Fox and the late Nelsan Ellis. The film is an adaptation of the New York Times bestseller by Teri Woods. TRUE TO THE GAME is an urban love story between a prominent Philadelphia drug dealer and a woman, as they struggle to balance street life and love. The film was independently financed and distributed by Halley and earned $1.2M in a limited release. The company recently released TRUE TO THE GAME 2, the sequel to the 2017 release, in theaters in 2020 and was one of the top-10 releases in the box office for three weeks straight. Halley has secured deals w/ Viacom BET and Netflix on this first go-round.

SOURCE Imani Motion Pictures